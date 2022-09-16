Australian shares fall on Fed rate hike jitters

Australian shares fell in early trade on Friday, as stronger-than-expected US economic data cemented fears of an aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had declined 0.7% by 0030 GMT, shedding about 1.5% so far this week.

All sectors but financials were trading in negative territory on Friday.

Data showed U.S retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August, while the number of people filing for new claims for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest in more than three months.

In Australia, the central bank flagged more interest rate hikes ahead but said it would be appropriate to slow the pace at some point.

Energy stocks led the declines with a 2% drop after oil prices slumped to a one week-low overnight on expectations of weak global demand.

Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy and Santos fell 1.7% and 2%, respectively. Miners declined nearly 2%, with iron ore behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto shedding about 1% each.

Technology stocks slid 0.3%, tracking losses in their Wall Street peers.

Software maker WiseTech Global dropped 3.1% to lead the losses on the sub-index, while ASX-listed shares of Block Inc gained 0.2%. Gold stocks tumbled 3.2% and were the top percentage losers after bullion prices hit their lowest in more than two years on Thursday.

Newcrest Mining, the country’s largest gold miner, lost 2.2%, while Northern Star Resources fell nearly 4%. Financials were the only gainers, climbing 0.2%.

The “big four” banks advanced between 0.1% and 1.5%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,634.5.