AGL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
ANL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 81.51 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.39%)
EPCL 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
FCCL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.87%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.02%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 117.20 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (6.63%)
UNITY 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,645 Increased By 229.7 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,846 Increased By 73.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,741 Increased By 55.7 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall on Fed rate hike jitters

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 11:32am
Follow us

Australian shares fell in early trade on Friday, as stronger-than-expected US economic data cemented fears of an aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had declined 0.7% by 0030 GMT, shedding about 1.5% so far this week.

All sectors but financials were trading in negative territory on Friday.

Data showed U.S retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August, while the number of people filing for new claims for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest in more than three months.

In Australia, the central bank flagged more interest rate hikes ahead but said it would be appropriate to slow the pace at some point.

Energy stocks led the declines with a 2% drop after oil prices slumped to a one week-low overnight on expectations of weak global demand.

Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy and Santos fell 1.7% and 2%, respectively. Miners declined nearly 2%, with iron ore behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto shedding about 1% each.

Australian shares climb on energy boost, unemployment rate in focus

Technology stocks slid 0.3%, tracking losses in their Wall Street peers.

Software maker WiseTech Global dropped 3.1% to lead the losses on the sub-index, while ASX-listed shares of Block Inc gained 0.2%. Gold stocks tumbled 3.2% and were the top percentage losers after bullion prices hit their lowest in more than two years on Thursday.

Newcrest Mining, the country’s largest gold miner, lost 2.2%, while Northern Star Resources fell nearly 4%. Financials were the only gainers, climbing 0.2%.

The “big four” banks advanced between 0.1% and 1.5%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,634.5.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares fall on Fed rate hike jitters

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 236-237 level against US dollar

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears

Drugs shortage: GSK rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

Read more stories