Brent oil may bounce moderately before falling

Brent oil may retest a resistance at $91.52 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and edging up to $92.53 before falling again.

The contract found a temporary support at $90.51, which could not be ignored, even if the drop on Thursday was very sharp.

The anticipated bounce may be short-lived, as the fall from $95.80 looks deep enough to confirm a continuation of the downtrend from the Aug. 29 high of $105.48.

The trend is riding on a wave C which may travel far below $87.24.

A break above $92.53, which seems highly unlikely, will not only lead to a gain into $93.78-$94.55 range, but also suggest an extension of the uptrend from $87.24.

On the daily chart, a pullback towards a bearish triangle has completed, as confirmed by the big black candle on Thursday.

Brent oil may retest resistance at $95

The pattern suggests a target of $67.75.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $15.98 to $139.13 reveals a target zone from $63.02-$77.56, as oil has more or less broken a support of $92.09.

A realistic target could be $83.63.