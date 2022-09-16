AGL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 236-237 level against US dollar

Recorder Report Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 12:29pm
Pakistan’s rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering around the 236-237 level on Friday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was being quoted at 236.80, a depreciation of Re0.92 or 0.4% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, Pakistan's rupee had sustained losses against the US dollar for the 10th successive session, settling with a depreciation of 0.66% at 235.88 in the inter-bank market as investors awaited funding from friendly countries and international creditors.

The local currency had gained some ground as Pakistan met all prior conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which lead to resumption of the programme, a development that helped it secure $1.17 billion of inflow under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

However, lately, the local currency has come under severe pressure yet again, hovering near its all-time low as funding expected from friendly countries has not materialised yet.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dipped $176 million, clocking in at $8.62 billion as of September 9, 2022, according to data released on Thursday.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.32 billion, said the SBP. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.7 billion.

Globally, the dollar hovered near its recent peaks on Friday as expectations that the Federal Reserve would need to hike more to tame inflation sent Treasury yields higher and kept the greenback in demand.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, firmed at 109.69, close to its two-decade peak of 110.79.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, edged higher on Friday but were on track for a weekly decline amid fears of sharp interest rate hikes that would slam global growth and hit fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update

