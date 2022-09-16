AGL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
ANL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 81.51 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.39%)
EPCL 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
FCCL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.87%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.02%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 117.20 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (6.63%)
UNITY 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,645 Increased By 229.7 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,846 Increased By 73.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,741 Increased By 55.7 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance GSKCH (GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93%

Drugs shortage: GSK rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

BR Web Desk Published 16 Sep, 2022 11:05am
Follow us

GlaxoSmithKline, a pharmaceutical giant, rejected claims related to the hoarding of Panadol intentionally to create a shortage.

The statement comes after Sindh health authorities on Thursday confiscated over 48 million tablets of paracetamol during a raid on a warehouse of GSK in Karachi.

“We can confirm the recent news about the raid on one of our warehouses," said GSK in a statement sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday. "We firmly reject the claims related to the hoarding of Panadol intentionally to create shortage.”

The multinational said the stocks at the warehouse were intended to be released and distributed in the country in the normal course of business.

Medicine shortage: pharma association says situation could become worse

“As GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited (member of the Haleon group), we are led by our purpose of delivering everyday health with humanity.”

“This has been shown through our commitment to the people of Pakistan throughout challenging times,” the statement read.

The pharma said it continues to supply Panadol products in the country and has adjusted its production capacity to ensure some product availability, despite market obstacles.

A drug shortage is being widely reported across Karachi, with medicines used to treat fever and gastro diseases in short supply, raising questions on companies' ability to enhance output at a time when Pakistan deals with the aftermath of devastating floods.

Experts in the industry told Business Recorder that people have been sending large quantities of medicines to flood victims, and a shortage is being seen as output has barely kept pace with demand.

Medicine shortage: pharma association says situation could become worse

Others were of the view that some pharma companies have either reduced or stopped producing low-cost medicines because of the increased cost of production. They said the production hindrance comes on the back of an inability to increase prices because they are regulated.

Pharmacies in the city have said that Panadol, Calpol, Dolor, Disprol, Febrol, Brufen, and Nuberol, which are normally administered to treat fever and pain, have been in low supply.

Karachi GSK PSX GlaxoSmithKline Panadol DRUG shortage disprol warehouse

Comments

1000 characters

Drugs shortage: GSK rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 236-237 level against US dollar

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

Read more stories