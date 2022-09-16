AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
Sep 16, 2022
China stocks fall despite strong economic data as securities firms drag

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 10:42am
SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Friday, dragged down by securities firms after the cabinet asked them to slash service fees, while data showing surprising economic resilience in August lent some support to the market.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index had lost 1.2% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1%.

** The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.6%.

New energy shares drag China stocks lower, Fed rate-decision jitters weigh

** Other Asian markets were also trading weaker as investors braced for a US rate hike next week amid growing concerns of a global recession following warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

** Meanwhile, China’s yuan weakened past the psychologically important 7 per US dollar level for the first time in two years, pressured by a buoyant dollar.

** Faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales in August shored up the recovery from the effects of COVID and heatwaves, but a deepening property slump weighed on the outlook.

** Shares in securities firms slumped more than 5%, dragging the financials index 2.6% lower.

** China will encourage securities firms, fund houses, guarantee and other institutions to further lower their service fees, according to a notice published by China’s cabinet on Thursday.

** Online broker giant East Money Information Co plunged nearly 13%. East Money told local media that the company was operating normally and they had not received any notice on the details of the policy.

** Real estate developers declined 1.7% and energy shares tumbled 2.7%.

** However, semiconductor companies gained 1.3%, and aerospace defence shares jumped 2.2%.

** “Investor sentiment is likely to stay range-bound at best, given the ongoing uncertainty with COVID and the housing market, and geopolitical tensions,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** Casino operators jumped more than 4%, as Macau’s government opened bids for licences to operate casinos in the world’s biggest gambling hub.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong declined 1.2%.

