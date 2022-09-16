Tokyo stocks open lower, extending US losses

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday after Wall Street shares slumped, battered again by worrying economic data and concerns about the impact of further aggressive Federal Reserve action next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.93 percent, or 258.60 points, at 27,617.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.59 percent, or 11.57 points, at 1,938.86.

“Japanese shares are seen performing weakly, after US shares were dominated by sell-offs especially in technology shares” as US long-term yields continue to rise, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Ahead of policy meetings by the US and Japanese central banks next week, “a wait-and-see attitude will likely grow,” the brokerage added.

Market consensus is that the Fed will raise the benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points next week, though some analysts are floating the possibility of an even more aggressive step.

The Japanese central bank is highly likely to keep its current massive easing intact.

Overnight, Wall Street’s three main indices spent part of the morning in positive territory, but the rally fizzled as investors continued to fret over inflation and rate hikes, which are fuelling rising recession risks.

The dollar fetched 143.93 yen in early Asian trade, against 143.45 yen in New York on Thursday.

Toyota was down 0.61 percent at 2,027.5 yen after the Thai supreme court ruled against the automaker in a $270 million tax dispute.

Its smaller rivals were also lower, with Honda trading down 1.76 percent at 3,514 yen and Nissan off 0.79 percent at 542.1 yen.

Sony Group was off 0.67 percent at 10,400 yen and Hitachi was down 1.16 percent at 6,749 yen.