HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Friday, tracking world markets as investors continue to show concern over persistently high inflation and the likelihood of further interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.1 percent, or 197.94 points, to 18,732.44.

Hong Kong stocks close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.5 percent, or 17.11 points, to 3,182.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also lost ground, dropping 0.6 percent, or 11.78 points, to 2,040.01.