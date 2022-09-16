AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 15, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Nave           Disc           Trans Maritime     14-09-2022
                  Estella        Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              GC             Disc           Alpine Marine      14-09-2022
                  Beryl          Chemical       Services
B-2/B-3           Admiralty      Load           Crystal Sea        13-09-2022
                  Spirit         Mill Scale     Services
B-4               Shang          Disc General   Sea Hawks          12-09-2022
                  Xing Hai       Cargo          Asia Global
B-5               Sky            Disc           Ocean              02-09-2022
                  Globe          Rapessed       Services
B-6/B-7           Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     15-09-2022
                  Antwerp        Container       Lines
B-10/B-11         Am Ocean       Load           Sirius             07-09-2022
                  Silver         Clinkers        Logistic
B-11/B-12         Afros          Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                                 Cargo          Logistic           14-09-2022
B-13/B-14         Bordo          Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mavi           Urea           Shipping Corp.     08-09-2022
B-16/B-17         Gentle         Disc           Posidon            30-08-2022
                  Seas           Wheat          Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Al             Load           Al Faizan          10-08-2022
                  Davand         Rice           International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Hilda          Load           Balochistan Shpping Co
                                 Rice           Pvt. Ltd           29-08-2022
B-21              African        Disc General   Wilhelmsen         15-09-2022
                  Toucan         Cargo          Ships Services
B-24              Chemroute      Disc Base      Alpine Marine      15-09-2022
                  Oasis          Oil            Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1/2         Bulk           Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mustique       Wheat          Shipping Corp.     14-09-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Am Ocean
Silver            15-09-2022     Load Clinkers                Sirius Logistic
African           16-09-2022     Disc General                      Wilhelmsen
Toucan                           Cargo                         Ships Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Lahore        15-09-2022     D/72000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corp.
X-Press           15-09-2022     D/52500 Urea In               X-Press Feeder
Anglesey                          Bulk                        Shipping Agency
Tarlan            15-09-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Global            16-09-2022     D/10000 Fuel Oil                   East Wind
Elegance                                                     Shipping Company
Osaka             16-09-2022     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                                     Shipping
Dalian            16-09-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
Express                                                      Shipping Company
GFS               16-09-2022     D/52500 Urea In                    East Wind
Prestige                          Bulk                       Shipping Company
African           16-09-2022     -                          Pakistan National
Isabelle                                                       Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Dalian            15-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
Thorswind         15-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

