KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 15, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Nave Disc Trans Maritime 14-09-2022
Estella Mogas Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 GC Disc Alpine Marine 14-09-2022
Beryl Chemical Services
B-2/B-3 Admiralty Load Crystal Sea 13-09-2022
Spirit Mill Scale Services
B-4 Shang Disc General Sea Hawks 12-09-2022
Xing Hai Cargo Asia Global
B-5 Sky Disc Ocean 02-09-2022
Globe Rapessed Services
B-6/B-7 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping 15-09-2022
Antwerp Container Lines
B-10/B-11 Am Ocean Load Sirius 07-09-2022
Silver Clinkers Logistic
B-11/B-12 Afros Disc General Legend Shipping &
Cargo Logistic 14-09-2022
B-13/B-14 Bordo Disc Pakistan National
Mavi Urea Shipping Corp. 08-09-2022
B-16/B-17 Gentle Disc Posidon 30-08-2022
Seas Wheat Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Load Al Faizan 10-08-2022
Davand Rice International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Hilda Load Balochistan Shpping Co
Rice Pvt. Ltd 29-08-2022
B-21 African Disc General Wilhelmsen 15-09-2022
Toucan Cargo Ships Services
B-24 Chemroute Disc Base Alpine Marine 15-09-2022
Oasis Oil Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1/2 Bulk Disc Pakistan National
Mustique Wheat Shipping Corp. 14-09-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Am Ocean
Silver 15-09-2022 Load Clinkers Sirius Logistic
African 16-09-2022 Disc General Wilhelmsen
Toucan Cargo Ships Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Lahore 15-09-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
X-Press 15-09-2022 D/52500 Urea In X-Press Feeder
Anglesey Bulk Shipping Agency
Tarlan 15-09-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Global 16-09-2022 D/10000 Fuel Oil East Wind
Elegance Shipping Company
Osaka 16-09-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping
Dalian 16-09-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Express Shipping Company
GFS 16-09-2022 D/52500 Urea In East Wind
Prestige Bulk Shipping Company
African 16-09-2022 - Pakistan National
Isabelle Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Dalian 15-09-2022 Container Ship -
Thorswind 15-09-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
