KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 15, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Nave Disc Trans Maritime 14-09-2022 Estella Mogas Pvt. Ltd OP-3 GC Disc Alpine Marine 14-09-2022 Beryl Chemical Services B-2/B-3 Admiralty Load Crystal Sea 13-09-2022 Spirit Mill Scale Services B-4 Shang Disc General Sea Hawks 12-09-2022 Xing Hai Cargo Asia Global B-5 Sky Disc Ocean 02-09-2022 Globe Rapessed Services B-6/B-7 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping 15-09-2022 Antwerp Container Lines B-10/B-11 Am Ocean Load Sirius 07-09-2022 Silver Clinkers Logistic B-11/B-12 Afros Disc General Legend Shipping & Cargo Logistic 14-09-2022 B-13/B-14 Bordo Disc Pakistan National Mavi Urea Shipping Corp. 08-09-2022 B-16/B-17 Gentle Disc Posidon 30-08-2022 Seas Wheat Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Al Load Al Faizan 10-08-2022 Davand Rice International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Hilda Load Balochistan Shpping Co Rice Pvt. Ltd 29-08-2022 B-21 African Disc General Wilhelmsen 15-09-2022 Toucan Cargo Ships Services B-24 Chemroute Disc Base Alpine Marine 15-09-2022 Oasis Oil Services ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-1/2 Bulk Disc Pakistan National Mustique Wheat Shipping Corp. 14-09-2022 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Am Ocean Silver 15-09-2022 Load Clinkers Sirius Logistic African 16-09-2022 Disc General Wilhelmsen Toucan Cargo Ships Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Lahore 15-09-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. X-Press 15-09-2022 D/52500 Urea In X-Press Feeder Anglesey Bulk Shipping Agency Tarlan 15-09-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Global 16-09-2022 D/10000 Fuel Oil East Wind Elegance Shipping Company Osaka 16-09-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Dalian 16-09-2022 D/L Container East Wind Express Shipping Company GFS 16-09-2022 D/52500 Urea In East Wind Prestige Bulk Shipping Company African 16-09-2022 - Pakistan National Isabelle Shipping Corp. ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Dalian 15-09-2022 Container Ship - Thorswind 15-09-2022 Container Ship - =============================================================================

