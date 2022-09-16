Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 15, 2022).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 41,772.09
High: 42,311.62
Low: 41,727.16
Net Change: 239.73
Volume (000): 123,988
Value (000): 7,983,156
Makt Cap (000) 1,626,871,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 9,129.52
NET CH (-) 2.27
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 4,511.78
NET CH (-) 47.87
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,738.76
NET CH (-) 76.83
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 5,692.89
NET CH (-) 85.61
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,819.93
NET CH (-) 42.29
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 3,951.99
NET CH (+) 98.48
As on: 15-September-2022
