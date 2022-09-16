KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 15, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,772.09 High: 42,311.62 Low: 41,727.16 Net Change: 239.73 Volume (000): 123,988 Value (000): 7,983,156 Makt Cap (000) 1,626,871,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,129.52 NET CH (-) 2.27 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,511.78 NET CH (-) 47.87 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,738.76 NET CH (-) 76.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,692.89 NET CH (-) 85.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,819.93 NET CH (-) 42.29 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,951.99 NET CH (+) 98.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-September-2022 ====================================

