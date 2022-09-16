Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 15, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.32214 2.31243 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.93914 2.70457 2.93914 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.48343 3.19400 3.48343 0.12000
Libor 6 Month 4.01014 3.75214 4.01014 0.14838
Libor 1 Year 4.53214 4.18886 4.53214 0.22163
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments