AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
US stocks edge higher after data, rail agreement

AFP Published 15 Sep, 2022 07:44pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged up early Thursday following mixed economic data as markets largely shrugged off the apparent aversion of a major freight rail strike.

US retail sales rose surprisingly in August in the latest illustration of the resiliency of American consumers. However, analysts noted the report also downgraded growth in the prior month, tempering the significance of the August data.

Weekly jobless claims retreated, while US industry output fell modestly in August, other reports showed.

US President Joe Biden announced that rail companies and unions reached a “tentative” deal to avert a major strike over the weekend.

While the agreement is positive news, “the market never really thought a national railroad strike would be allowed to happen – or happen for more than a few days – given the adverse impact such a strike would have on the economy,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Wall Street sputters amid rate hike jitters

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 31,212.31.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent to 3,948.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added less than 0.1 percent at 11,723.71.

Among individual companies, Adobe slumped 14.4 percent after agreeing to acquire Figma, an Internet-based collaborative design platform, for $20 billion in cash and stock.

