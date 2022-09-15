AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Indian shares see worst day in two weeks as IT, banks slip

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 04:36pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by technology and bank stocks that slipped from record highs, as fears of a large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve gripped markets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.7% lower at 17,877.4, and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.68% to 59,934.01, both registering their worst session in two weeks.

Broader markets have been on edge, as investors assess the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve going for a 100-basis-point interest rate hike next week to tackle higher inflation.

Meanwhile, Fitch cut India’s economic growth forecast for 2022/23 to 7% from 7.8%, in the backdrop of a slowdown amid global economic stress, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy.

The Nifty IT index slumped 1.4% after dropping 3.4% in the previous session, with tech major Infosys sliding 2.9%. Infosys has lost more than 7% over the last two sessions, hit in part, by a downgrade by Goldman Sachs to ‘sell’.

Indian shares slip on rate hike worries, banks blunt losses

The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.47% after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

Meanwhile, auto and tyre makers were a bright spot in the tepid market, with carmaker Maruti Suzuki India climbing 2.7% to its highest in over four years following reports that BofA Securities raised its target price on the stock.

Tyre major MRF surged 9.1% to its highest since Feb. 2021 while CEAT soared 20%.

The Nifty Auto index jumped 0.7% to a record closing high.

