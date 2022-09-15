AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Sep 15, 2022
Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israel army: medical sources

AFP Published 15 Sep, 2022 01:42pm
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian teenager was killed Thursday during clashes with the Israeli army near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, medical sources said.

Uday Salah, 17, was “killed by a bullet to the head fired by the Israeli occupation soldiers in Kafr Dan, Jenin governorate”, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said its forces were “mapping out the homes of the terrorists who killed Major Bar Falah and arresting suspects throughout the occupied West Bank”.

Falah was killed on Wednesday in clashes near the Jalameh checkpoint, north of Jenin, which also killed Palestinians Ahmed Abed and Abdul Rahman Abed.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that soldiers had raided the family homes of both Ahmed and Abdul Rahman Abed, and arrested “Amer Taha Abed, who is the cousin of the martyr Ahmed Abed.”

Palestinians working in Israel strike over demand for bank accounts

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s secular Fatah movement, had claimed responsibility for the Israeli major’s death.

Jenin has suffered frequent violence in recent months, part of a deadly flare-up that began in mid-March following deadly attacks on Israeli targets, mostly by Palestinians.

In response, Israel has launched near nightly raids on occupied West Bank towns and cities that have killed dozens of Palestinians, including fighters.

Last week, Israeli army chief Aviv Kohavi said “around 1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented” in the operations.

Israel has occupied the occupied West Bank since 1967 when it captured the territory from Jordan.

