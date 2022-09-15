AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.28%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
EFERT 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 60.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.5%)
FCCL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
FLYNG 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
GTECH 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 29.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
OGDC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PRL 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
TPL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.46%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
TREET 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.1%)
TRG 106.80 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (2.9%)
UNITY 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.68%)
WAVES 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,237 Increased By 29.3 (0.7%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 171.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 42,274 Increased By 262.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,878 Increased By 120 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 234-235 level against US dollar

Recorder Report Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 11:17am
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering around the 234-235 level in the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:10am, the rupee was being quoted at 234.91, a depreciation of Re0.59 or 0.25% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's rupee had sustained losses against the US dollar for the ninth successive session, settling with a depreciation of 1.02% at 234.32 in the inter-bank market as the dollar strengthened globally. At the same time, investors remained wary of a rising import bill.

The local currency has come under renewed pressure this month, which has been attributed to the strengthening US dollar index, alongside a rise in import of food-related items.

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

In a video message, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) General Secretary, Zafar Paracha said the respite in rupee’s value, which came from International Monetary Fund (IMF) funding, was short-lived.

“Moreover, funding promised by friendly countries after the IMF programme resumption has yet to be realised,” he said, adding that floods have devastated the local economy and inflation could increase further.

Paracha informed that the gap offered in the open-market and inter-bank is reducing, after ECAP itself imposed a cap on the rates being offered.

Internationally, the dollar stood near recent peaks on Thursday as markets increased bets the Fed has more work to do in its aggressive tightening streak to curb red-hot inflation, while wariness of intervention kept the yen steady.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 109.7, not far off its two-decade peak of 110.79.

Moreover, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, edged higher on Thursday as the market balanced weak demand with supply disruption amid a looming rail stoppage in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer.

This is an intra-day update

forex SBP currency Exchange rate Interbank currency rates Dollar's rate dollar rate today usd vs pkr usd rate RUPEE RATE TODAY zAFAR pARACHA pkrrate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 234-235 level against US dollar

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

PM Shehbaz leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit

Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption

IHC grants bail to PTI's Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: Putin, Xi meet for high-stake talks

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

Extra revenue collection goal: Govt may not pass full relief on to POL consumers

Read more stories