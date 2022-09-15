Tokyo shares open higher

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened higher Thursday, trailing gains on Wall Street and rebounding from sharp losses the previous day on worries about US inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.25 percent, or 69.19 points, to 27,887.81 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.11 percent, or 2.14 points, at 1,949.60.

The US market provided cues, after investors there bought back shares following Tuesday’s sell-offs on higher-than-expected US inflation data.

Still, investors in Tokyo were cautious about the speed and degree of future US rate hikes, as Fed officials reiterated their resolve to fight inflation even at the risk of causing some economic pain.

While US gains supported Tokyo, “investors remain deeply cautious about potentially excessive monetary tightening in the United States”, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Players will continue to look to US data to gauge the trend of Tokyo shares going forward, the brokerage said, adding that the Tokyo market was likely to remain “directionless” for now.

“Investors are well advised to pick and choose individual shares with good corporate earnings or other bright news,” it said.

In the immediate future, players are focused on the next US Federal Open Market Committee, slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Many analysts believe the US central bank will announce a 75 basis-point rate hike, but some speculate that a 100-point hike is very possible.

Yen under pressure

Global investors will also digest active attempts by top Japanese officials to talk down the dollar as the yen remains under pressure.

The Bank of Japan has kept its super-easy monetary policy to safeguard Japan’s fragile economy. But it has made the yen unattractive relative to other major currencies as the US Federal Reserve and other central banks hike rates to fight inflation.

Tokyo shares fall sharply on US inflation, as yen concerns persist

The dollar stood at 143.02 yen in Tokyo, compared with 142.20 yen in New York overnight.

It hovered near 145 yen Wednesday morning in Tokyo, before a series of top government officials began hinting at the possibility of stepping into the market to prop up the yen.

Reports of a central bank rate check helped firm up the yen.

Interventions in the past have proven that these moves are “unlikely to have a longer lasting effect,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

“There are clear fundamental reasons weighing on the Japanese yen today,” he added, referring to Japan’s easy monetary policy.

The depreciation of the yen has inflated the value of imports for Japan.

The finance ministry said Japan logged a record trade deficit of 2.8 trillion yen ($19.7 billion) in August, as the prices of oil, coal and liquefied natural gas surged.

Among major shares, Toyota rose 0.22 percent to 2,042.5 yen. Sony Group added 0.92 percent to 10,470 yen.

Energy developer Inpex rose 0.72 percent to 1,531 yen.