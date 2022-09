HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains as markets adjust following a rout earlier in the week on US inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 82.12 points, to 18,929.22.

Hong Kong stocks close lower

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent, or 11.01 points, to 3,248.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also gained, rising 0.02 percent, or 0.35 points, to 2,101.25.