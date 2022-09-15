AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.28%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
EFERT 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 60.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.5%)
FCCL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
FLYNG 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
GTECH 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 29.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
OGDC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PRL 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
TPL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.46%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
TREET 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.1%)
TRG 106.80 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (2.9%)
UNITY 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.68%)
WAVES 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,237 Increased By 29.3 (0.7%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 171.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 42,274 Increased By 262.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,878 Increased By 120 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit

  • Says the global economic turbulence has necessitated the need for more cooperation among the SCO member countries
BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 11:14am
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday to attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In a tweet, the PM said that the global economic turbulence has necessitated the need for more cooperation among the SCO member countries, adding that the SCO vision represents the aspirations of 40% of the world's population.

"Pakistan reiterates its commitment to 'Shanghai Spirit'. Mutual respect and trust can be the bedrock of shared development and prosperity," he said.

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Sept 15

The SCO has a great potential to chart a way forward at a time of deeply worrying transformation in the geo-political and geo-economic fields, PM Shehbaz said.

The SCO is made up of China, Russia, four Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan — India and Pakistan. The CHS is the highest forum of the SCO, which considers and defines the organisation's strategy, prospects and priorities.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

"They would also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states," the statement read.

Since becoming a full member of SCO in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing towards advancing the organization’s core objectives through its participation in various SCO mechanisms, the FO said.

The PM will hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the CHS.

Shehbaz Sharif Uzbekistan

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 234-235 level against US dollar

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption

IHC grants bail to PTI's Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Transparency in relief funds: UN welcomes PM’s announcement

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: Putin, Xi meet for high-stake talks

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

Read more stories