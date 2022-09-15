AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks witness uptick

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed another rangebound session due to concerns regarding political noise and continuous hammering of Pak rupee against the US dollar.

The market witnessed a volatile session and after moving in both directions, closed on slightly positive note.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 42,084.94 points intraday high and 41,913.35 points intraday low before closing at 42,011.82 points, up 10.48 points or 0.02 percent.

Trading activity improved as daily volumes on the ready counter increased to 156.581 million shares as compared to 118.511 million shares traded Tuesday while daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 6.548 billion against Tuesday’s Rs 3.873 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 2.96 points or 0.07 percent to close at 4,203.68 points with total daily turnover of 134.427 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 145.14 points or 0.95 percent to close at 15,356.21 points with total daily trading volumes of 92.202 million shares.

Foreign investors remained net buyers of shares worth $1.801 million. Total market capitalization however declined by Rs 10 billion to Rs 6.931 trillion. Out of total 327 active scrips, 180 closed in negative and 128 in positive while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

TRG was the volume leader with 16.741 million shares and surged by Rs 5.41 to close at Rs 102.25 followed by K-Electric that lost Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 3.16 with 14.840 million shares. Hub Power Co increased by Rs 1.94 to close at Rs 66.43 with 11.153 million shares.

Sanofi-Aventis and Premium Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 36.62 and Rs 34.39 respectively to close at Rs 1,164.99 and Rs 824.90 while Sapphire Fiber and Nestle Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 87.00 and Rs 60.00 respectively to close at Rs 1,079.00 and Rs 5,700.00.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that another rangebound session was witnessed at PSX due to concerns regarding political noise and continuous hammering of Pak rupee against the US dollar. The benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed a volatile session as investors opted to remain sideways. Main board volumes remained decent although IPPs sector remained in the limelight.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Technology (up 70.5 points), Power (up 54.4 points), E&P (up 23.9 points), Leather and Tanneries (up 9.8 points) and Textile (up 8.2 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 63.67 points or 0.69 percent to close at 9,131.79 points with total turnover of 728,534 shares.

BR Cement Index lost 31.44 points or 0.68 percent to close at 4,559.65 points with 12.450 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 96.2 points or 1.08 percent to close at 8,815.59 points with 8.269 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index surged by 115.84 points or 2.05 percent to close at 5,778.50 points with 33.909 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index gained 13.02 points or 0.34 percent to close at 3,862.22 points with 12.991 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 75.44 points or 2.0 percent to close at 3,853.51 points with 33.641 million shares.

Mohammad Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said that bulls and bears battled throughout the day with the index eventually closing in at 42,012, a 10-point gain.

Total traded volume was 157 million shares where TRG (up 5.6 percent), KEL (down 1.6 percent), HUBC (up 3.0 percent), CNERGY (down 0.4 percent) and HASCOL (down 3.5 percent) were the volume leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BRIndex100 USD PKR BRIndex30 KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks witness uptick

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Transparency in relief funds: UN welcomes PM’s announcement

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

At long last IK appears before JIT in woman judge case

Tax reforms give capital market a level-playing field: SECP chief

US to move $3.5bn in Afghan bank assets to Swiss-based trust

Extra revenue collection goal: Govt may not pass full relief on to POL consumers

US says concerned at media restrictions

Read more stories