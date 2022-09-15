Organised drive launched against IK, claims Umar

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central General Secretary and former federal minister Asad Umar has claimed that an organised campaign has been launched against PTI Chairman Imran Khan; “he is not the target but the people”.

Umar said “A small powerful class is holding the nation hostage while the media is being controlled through Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and now they are targeting to suppress the social media,” he said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday. He was flanked by Punjab Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and Information Secretary Andleeb Abbas.

The former federal minister claimed that the government has signed an agreement with a Canadian company to introduce software in the country that will suppress the independent voice of Pakistanis. He reiterated that the country’s politics is under the influence of rich people and these people use politics to mint money. “Imran Khan is fighting to end the hold of that small group over the country,” he added.

Umar said that the FIA officials raided the residence of Senator Saifullah Niazi and confiscated his laptop, but alleged that the real reason behind the raid was to harass the PTI chief. He continued that the PTI was targeted in the foreign funding case while the rest of the political parties were enjoying immunity. “When will the Election Commission of Pakistan pass a verdict on their prohibited funding cases?”

While explaining the reason behind Imran Khan’s insistence to hold early elections, he said strengthening of the dollar (against the rupee) and the poor economic situation of the country compelled him to demand early elections.

Referring to the appointment of the next chief of army staff, he said that the ‘imported government’ should not be allowed to choose a successor for such an important position and the PTI can only hold talks with the ruling parties about the next general elections. “Hence, the COAS should be given an extension to take the matters forward,” he added.

He averred that the government is trying to delay elections and thus Imran Khan may give a call for a long march; “he will announce the long march in September and will also give the date himself”. He rebuffed the rumours about the Punjab government and said that the PTI’s Punjab government was not in any danger as people are with Imran Khan, adding that the PTI chief accepted every decision of the court as he respects institutions and law. “Imran Khan does not need the assistance of ‘Khalai Makhluq’ to win polls, he only relies on people’s power,” he added.

