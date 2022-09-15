KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
210,873,289 113,736,888 7,557,633,899 3,998,399,068
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 943,665,129 (520,315,654) 423,349,475
Local Individuals 6,268,795,739 -6,195,163,905 73,631,834
Local Corporates 2,857,820,213 -3,354,801,522 (496,981,309)
