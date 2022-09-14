AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 81.33 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.76%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.63%)
GTECH 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.87%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.81%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
PRL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.11%)
TREET 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 100.32 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (3.74%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
WAVES 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,204 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 80.1 (0.53%)
KSE100 42,026 Increased By 24.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 47.8 (0.3%)
Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further, hovers around 234-235 level against US dollar

Recorder Report Published September 14, 2022 Updated September 14, 2022 02:12pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering around the 234-235 level on Wednesday.

At around 2pm, the rupee was being quoted at 234.20, a depreciation of Rs2.28 or 0.97% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's rupee had sustained losses against the US dollar for the eighth successive session, settling with a depreciation of 0.91% at 231.92 in the inter-bank market as investors remained concerned over the trade gap in the coming months.

The rupee has come under renewed pressure against the US dollar in recent days. Market experts believe this is primarily due to the strengthening US dollar index, alongside a rise in imports of food-related items.

“The recent movement in rupee is not something out of the blue, it is in the backdrop of dollar gaining strength globally,” Wajid Rizvi, Head of Research at Inter-market Securities, told Business Recorder.

The analyst said that market players await funding from friendly countries, which has not come to fruition yet.

“Despite the recent drop, oil prices continue to remain range-bound, giving no solace for the oil importing South Asian country as respite will only come if oil drops below $80 per barrel, otherwise import pressure would keep rupee at the backfoot,” said Rizvi.

The market expert said that the disparity in rates between the open-market and inter-bank has widened, which will keep the liquidity position tight in the inter-bank.

He added that the government measures taken in reducing non-essential imports might not live up to the requirement, which will keep the rupee volatile.

The government has said that a string of policy measures will be introduced in the coming days, which Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail believes will stabilise the currency market.

Moreover, in a major development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday suspended with immediate effect the authorisation of two Exchange Companies due to violation of regulatory instructions.

In a statement, it notified the suspension of Swiss International Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Limited and Great Union Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Limited for three months due to "serious violations of regulatory instructions".

Internationally, the dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen, euro and sterling, was little changed at 109.77, after surging 1.5% overnight, its biggest one-day percentage gain since March 2020.

The gain comes amid a jump in US yields after hotter-than-expected inflation boosted bets for even more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve next week.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, inched lower on Wednesday on concerns of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week after consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, outweighing support from a robust OPEC oil demand growth forecast.

This is an intra-day update

