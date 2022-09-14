AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 75.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
GGGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.81%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
OGDC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.46%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.89%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.58%)
TPLP 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
TRG 96.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
WAVES 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.34%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -68.9 (-0.45%)
KSE100 41,920 Decreased By -81.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,718 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Britain’s Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 10:33am
Follow us

Andy Murray said he feels really good physically but does not expect to play in Britain’s Davis Cup Finals campaign amid stiff competition in the squad.

Britain’s team features Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, both of whom are in the top 25, as well as the first and third-ranked men’s doubles players Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Murray, who led Britain to their first Davis Cup title for 79 years in 2015 and last played in the competition in 2019, has struggled to regain top form since undergoing two hip surgeries and is currently ranked 43rd in the world.

“I don’t expect to play,” the 35-year-old told reporters on Tuesday. “Every one of us sitting up here deserves the opportunity to compete. “If I don’t play at all, I trust the players who go out there will do a great job and win matches for us. You just try to be the best team mate you can.”

Murray added that he regretted his decision to skip the 2021 edition of the tournament. “I was tired and I wasn’t sure if it was something that I necessarily wanted to still be involved with,” said Murray, who lost in the third round of the US Open this month.

Murray downs Wawrinka in Cincinnati battle of veterans

“But, as soon as I turned the matches on and started watching, I thought: ‘What am I doing? This was a mistake.’ “Physically I feel really good just now.

This is the best I’ve felt in a long time.“ Britain begin their campaign against the United States later on Wednesday. The top eight teams from the group stage advance to the knockout rounds, which take place in Malaga in November.

Andy Murray

Comments

1000 characters

Britain’s Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup

Renewable energy: PM speaks about its criticality, advocates higher investment

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further, hovers around 233-234 level against US dollar

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Oil prices edge lower on prospect of rising US interest rates

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

Read more stories