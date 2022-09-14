AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 75.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.81%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
TPL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.58%)
TPLP 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
TRG 96.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
UNITY 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.32%)
BR30 15,159 Decreased By -59.8 (-0.39%)
KSE100 41,923 Decreased By -78.5 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,718 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.04%)
Japanese stocks tumble in line with Wall Street after US inflation data

Reuters Published September 14, 2022 Updated September 14, 2022 11:39am
TOKYO: Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses after US inflation data showed an unexpected rise in consumer prices last month.

The Nikkei share average fell 2.95% to 27,795.64 shortly after markets opened, slipping below the key psychological 28,000 level, before recovering slightly to 27,991.82 at the break, down 2.18% for the day.

The broader Topix index was down 1.62%. Technology stocks led the losses on the Nikkei, with the sector down 2.15% overall after a selloff in the US saw the Philadelphia semiconductor index slide 6.18%.

SoftBank Group Corp fell 3.80%, and chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron slipped 3.05%.

“The selloff of high-priced tech stocks in Japan seems to be connected [to the overnight US losses],” a market participant at a domestic financial institution said.

Investors had been awaiting the overnight release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for clues, as to how hawkish the Federal Reserve will be in its efforts to cool inflation.

The report showed CPI edged up 0.1% last month despite consensus expectations for a decrease, sending Wall Street to its biggest loss in two years.

Tokyo stocks close higher

Markets are now fully pricing in a third successive rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the Fed’s next meeting and see a 38% probability of a highly aggressive 100 bps. Of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents, 205 declined, 18 advanced, and two traded flat.

Some travel-related companies saw gains amid broader expectations that Japan will further ease COVID-19 visa restrictions for tourists.

Department store giant Takashimaya Co Ltd rose 0.89%, while peer Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd was flat after making early gains.

“Stocks that benefit from the loosening of coronavirus restrictions will probably continue to be stable,” said a domestic asset manager.

