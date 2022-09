HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday by losing ground, in line with other markets’ losses following the release of US inflation data that was higher than expected.

The Hang Seng Index dropped two percent, or 393.56 points, to 18,933.30.

Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.9 percent, or 29.14 points, to 3,234.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also fell, losing 1.1 percent, or 24.25 points, to 2,100.80.