AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.76%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.56%)
GTECH 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.87%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.81%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
PRL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.33%)
TREET 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 100.40 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.83%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
WAVES 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,205 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,301 Increased By 82.3 (0.54%)
KSE100 42,029 Increased By 27.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 47.6 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices inch lower on prospect of rising US interest rates

Reuters Published September 14, 2022 Updated September 14, 2022 02:14pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices inched lower on Wednesday on concerns of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week after consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, outweighing support from a robust OPEC oil demand growth forecast.

Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $93.00 a barrel by 0633 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.20 a barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.1%.

Pressuring prices was a hotter-than-expected US inflation report on Tuesday that dashed hopes the Fed could scale back its rate policy tightening in the coming months. Fed officials are set to meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, with inflation remaining way above the US central bank’s 2% target.

“A strong US dollar and an expectation for another super-sized rate hike by the Fed weighed on sentiment,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

In China, tough ongoing COVID-19 curbs are squeezing fuel demand at the world’s largest oil importer.

“China’s zero-COVID policy remains intact and that will keep any rebounds that emerge over the coming weeks capped,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note.

“The US is the big wildcard and if that demand outlook weakens, oil could resume its downward trajectory that has been in place since the start of the summer.”

On the supply side, US crude stocks rose by about 6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 9, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

US oil may fall into $83.70-$84.48 range

The US government will release inventory data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Lending some support to oil prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday reiterated forecasts for growth in global oil demand in 2022 and 2023, citing signs that major economies were faring better than expected despite headwinds such as surging inflation.

Oil demand will increase by 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 and by 2.7 million bpd in 2023, OPEC said in a monthly report, leaving its forecasts unchanged from last month.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices inch lower on prospect of rising US interest rates

Renewable energy: PM speaks about its criticality, advocates higher investment

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further, hovers around 234-235 level against US dollar

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

Read more stories