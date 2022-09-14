AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
Pakistan

Helvetas Pakistan extends help to affectees in KP

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
PESHAWAR: A Switzerland-based development organisation, Helvetas Pakistan, has extended help for relief of flood affectees in different parts of the country.

In the first instance of responding to the emergency, Helvetas provided necessary relief items to the affected communities in DI Khan, Karak and Tank areas through the district administration and health departments, says a press release issued here.

The organisation after conducting needs assessment in the flood-affected areas has decided to upscale its response in Tank, and DI Khan and it will also extend the effort to Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Shangla and Kohistan areas.

In the initial stage, the organisation has distributed food packages for 10 days, hygiene kits, medicine besides installing water filtration plants with a daily capacity of 3,028 liters of water, benefiting 800 people in D.I. Khan on a daily basis and 400 in Karak district.

KP Floods in Pakistan Helvetas Pakistan

