SCO’s annual meeting: PM to embark on 2-day Uzbekistan visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day visit of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from 15-16 September to attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Foreign Office said.

The prime minister will be participating in the SCO-CHS at the invitation of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who would chair the meeting. The leaders of SCO members and observer states as well as heads of SCO organisations and other special guests would attend the meeting.

