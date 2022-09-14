AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 90,363 tonnes of cargo comprising 57,187 tonnes of import cargo and 33,176 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 57,187 comprised of 39,132 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,687 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,194 tonnes of Rapessed, 4,500 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 1,838 tonnes of Urea, 2,776 tonnes of Wheat & 3,060 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 33,176 tonnes comprised of 25,498 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,034 tonnes of Cement, 4,272 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,372 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Nearly, 5503 containers comprising of 2328 containers import and 3175 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 574 of 20’s and 869 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 08 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 444 of 20’s and 427 of 40’s loaded containers while 659 of 20’s and 609 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships, namely, OOCL Guangzhou, Sheng Xing Hai, Snoopy and Dalian have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 08 ships namely Golden Cecilie, Gilf Barakah, Cosco Hamburg, Bangkok Bridge, Cma Cgm Berlioz, KM Weipa, Teera Bhum and California Trader sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, TRF Kashima and MSC Caledonia left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, Rosa, Anassa and Kobayashi Naru are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 147,120 tonnes, comprising 114,329 tonnes imports cargo and 32,791 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,931` Containers (603 TEUs Imports and 1,328 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Europa Graeca and Bangkok Bridge & 02 more ships, Maersk Kensington and MSC Stella carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT on Tuesday, 13th Sep-2022.

