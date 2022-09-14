Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 13, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,001.34
High: 42,091.38
Low: 41,862.29
Net Change: 139.05
Volume (000): 62,483
Value (000): 3,104,027
Makt Cap (000) 1,635,798,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,195.46
NET CH. (+) 167.27
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,591.09
NET CH. (+) 36.99
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,911.79
NET CH. (+) 75.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,662.66
NET CH. (+) 54.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,849.20
NET CH. (-) 8.53
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,778.07
NET CH. (-) 20.55
------------------------------------
As on: 13-September-2022
====================================
