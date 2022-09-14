KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 13, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,001.34 High: 42,091.38 Low: 41,862.29 Net Change: 139.05 Volume (000): 62,483 Value (000): 3,104,027 Makt Cap (000) 1,635,798,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,195.46 NET CH. (+) 167.27 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,591.09 NET CH. (+) 36.99 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,911.79 NET CH. (+) 75.14 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,662.66 NET CH. (+) 54.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,849.20 NET CH. (-) 8.53 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,778.07 NET CH. (-) 20.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-September-2022 ====================================

