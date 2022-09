HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday rising slightly, tracking Monday’s gains in worldwide markets and playing catch-up after a public holiday.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 42.39 points to 19,404.64.

Hong Kong stocks close on a strong note

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 9.06 points to 3,271.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also up, gaining 9.20 points to 2,127.31.