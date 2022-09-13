AGL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 76.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 24.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.32%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
WAVES 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 1.1 (0.03%)
BR30 15,196 Decreased By -53 (-0.35%)
KSE100 41,916 Increased By 53.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,697 Increased By 34.3 (0.22%)
Indian rupee seen higher on RBI rate hike bets

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 10:58am
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is seen opening stronger on Tuesday after higher-than-expected retail inflation data prompted bets that the Reserve Bank of India will raise rates by 50 basis points this month. The rupee is seen firming to at least 79.40 levels, compared to its close of 79.5225 on Monday.

India’s annual retail inflation rate rose to 7% in August from 6.71% in July, data released on Monday revealed. The August reading was a tad above 6.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Following the data, the USD/INR 1-month non-deliverable forward declined on expectations that data “cemented” a 50 basis rate hike by the RBI at the September 30 meeting, a dealer at a Mumbai-based bank said. Meanwhile, the dollar index declined in Asia trading, extending its recent slide.

India rupee ends slightly higher

Upbeat risk sentiment, alongside a hawkish European Central Bank, has pushed the dollar gauge to near 108 levels.

The focus now shifts to the key US inflation data due later in the day. The data comes amid expectation of a 91% chance of a 75 basis points rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its meeting next week.

Economists polled by Reuters expect inflation in the US to contract 0.1% in August from July, mainly due to the recent cooling in commodity prices.

The more important core inflation rate is expected to rise 0.3%. Meanwhile, Brent crude edged up in early trades on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on concerns over supply ahead of the winter heating season in the Northern Hemisphere. Reuters

