Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers around 231-232

Recorder Report Published September 13, 2022 Updated September 13, 2022 01:50pm
Pakistan’s rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering around the 231-232 level on Tuesday.

At around 1:45pm, the currency was being quoted at 231.90, a depreciation of Rs2.08 or 0.90% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, the rupee had closed lower against the US dollar for the seventh successive session, settling with a depreciation of 0.71% at 229.82 in the inter-bank market as a shortage of greenback kept the local currency under pressure.

“After floods, the demand for dollar has risen, as trade numbers are expected to be higher in the next few months,” Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

Khan said the country’s exports are also expected to take a hit after floods devastated cotton and rice crops.

“There is pressure on food-related item imports, and would nullify the impact of oil price decline. This is being reflected in the market,” he said.

The market analyst was of the view that the situation might improve after September amid dollar inflows, which will reduce the financing gap.

“However, the rupee would remain under pressure in coming weeks, and if the trade gap widens, then things might get uglier."

Meanwhile, another analyst, on condition of anonymity, said the demand for US dollar has risen as there is a considerable outflow to Afghanistan.

Globally, the dollar nursed losses on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data that could show some signs of softening, while the euro found its footing above parity on hawkish comments from policymakers that rates would need to increase further.

The dollar index stood firm at 108.2, after falling 0.7% overnight, the largest daily decline since August.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, fell in volatile trade on Tuesday as investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and further increases in U.S. and European interest rates offset worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter.

This is an intra-day update

