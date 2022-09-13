AGL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 76.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
GTECH 8.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 24.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
WAVES 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 15,204 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.3%)
KSE100 41,940 Increased By 78 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,706 Increased By 42.9 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Volkswagen’s Mexico workers accept 9% raise deal in third vote

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 10:54am
Follow us

MEXICO CITY: Workers at Volkswagen’s main Mexico plant voted on Monday to approve a deal for 9% wage raises, after snubbing the proposal twice last month. Volkswagen de Mexico last week agreed to backdate the proposed wage increase by an extra month to secure workers’ approval.

The agreement between the company and the Independent Union of Automotive Workers (SITIAVW) at Volkswagen’s Puebla plant marks the highest raise at an automaker in Mexico in recent years. However, it is only slightly above inflation.

Around 63% of eligible votes were in favor of the final agreement, according to the union tally.

“We congratulate the decision by the majority of workers at Volkswagen Puebla for approving the contract agreement, which represents salary and additional benefits and avoids the conflict of a strike,” said Labor Minister Luisa Alcalde on Twitter following the vote.

Under the terms put forth on Monday, the new pay rate is set to apply retroactively to July 20 instead of Aug. 18, the date the prior contract expired.

The contract, which covers nearly 7,000 unionized employees, will go into effect for two years with pay up for negotiation again in one year.

Volkswagen to decide on landmark Porsche listing later on Monday

In a statement later in the evening, Volkswagen’s Mexico unit acknowledged the vote’s outcome.

“The ratification of the agreement motivates us to continue working on strengthening the relationship with our collaborators,” the company said.

Volkswagen’s Mexico plant

Comments

1000 characters

Volkswagen’s Mexico workers accept 9% raise deal in third vote

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers near 231-232

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

China and Russia building ‘more just’ world order: Beijing

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

Read more stories