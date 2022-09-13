AGL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 76.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.67%)
EPCL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
FCCL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
GTECH 8.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 24.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 95.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.51%)
UNITY 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,192 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.37%)
KSE100 41,916 Increased By 54 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,693 Increased By 29.7 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall St higher, CPI caution caps gains; Nintendo jumps

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 10:51am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday, although the gains were capped by caution ahead of a key US inflation report, with shares of Nintendo leading gains on the benchmark index.

The Nikkei added 0.16% to 28.589.11 as of the midday break. Earlier it touched 28,659.76 for the first time since Aug. 26, but couldn’t hold that level as profit-taking buyers came in. Of the index’s 225 components, 134 rose versus 83 that fell, with eight flat.

The broader Topix rose 0.24% to 1,984.97.

Tokyo shares close higher ahead of US data

The US S&P 500 rallied more than 1% overnight leading up to Tuesday’s consumer price index (CPI) report, which will be scrutinized for clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening campaign will be going forward.

Energy was the Nikkei’s best performing sector, gaining 0.81% as crude continued its rebound from multi-month lows amid supply concerns heading into the northern hemisphere winter.

Video game maker Nintendo was the Nikkei’s top performer, climbing 4.51%, after it reported record domestic launch sales for its shooter “Splatoon 3” on the Switch console, outpacing the debut of hit title “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

“Investors are buying the stock on the hope that this will be another ‘Animal Crossing,’” said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

Because it’s available for download, there are no worries about the software selling out, and there are also expectations its popularity will boost Switch sales as well, Otani said.

Other notable advancers included tech investor SoftBank Group, which added 0.41%, and chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron, which gained 0.37%.

Automakers, however, took a hit from a stronger yen, which cuts into revenue from overseas sales. Mitsubishi Motors was the Nikkei’s worst performer, down 3.03%. Subaru lost 2.34% and Mazda sank 1.86%.

Toyota fared relatively better, slipping 0.34%.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall St higher, CPI caution caps gains; Nintendo jumps

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers near 231-232

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

China and Russia building ‘more just’ world order: Beijing

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

Read more stories