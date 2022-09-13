AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KE maintains power supply during monsoon spell

Press Release Published 13 Sep, 2022 08:04am
KARACHI: As Karachi received varying intensity of rain on Monday afternoon, K-Electric ensured sustained power supply to the city.

During the sporadic showers that continued till late evening, KE’s teams remained vigilant and monitored the situation. During the downpour, the maximum number of feeders powered down for safety reasons was not more than 200, out of which the majority were in areas where the prevalence of kundas or waterlogging posed a hazard to citizens. However, these areas were swiftly restored once clearance was received from on-the-ground teams.

The Spokesperson further added, “Due to the strategic investments made by the company over the years, KE’s networks remained predominantly intact, and the city remained energized except for areas that were powered down for safety reasons. Keeping in view the predictions of more rains, we request citizens of the city to continue observing precautionary measures and continue to maintain a safe distance from all electricity infrastructure. Specifically, avoid using electrical and heavy-duty appliances exposed to rain such as water motors.”

KE power supply K-Electric monsoon rain spell

