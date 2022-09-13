KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 12, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
198,580,160 141,383,439 6,551,714,074 4,212,564,618
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 597,994,538 (294,761,501) 303,233,036
Local Individuals 4,319,489,356 (4,241,162,538) 78,326,817
Local Corporates 2,986,890,683 (3,368,450,538) (381,559,853)
