BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 13-09-2022 11:45
Atlas Battery Ltd 13-09-2022 15:00
Pakistan National
Shipping Corporation 13-09-2022 12:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 13-09-2022 10:30
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 13-09-2022 16:00
Imperial Ltd 13-09-2022 10:00
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 14-09-2022 16:30
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 14-09-2022 16:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 15-09-2022 15:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 15-09-2022 11:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 15-09-2022 10:00
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 15-09-2022 14:15
Interloop Ltd 15-09-2022 09:00
OLP Modaraba 15-09-2022 15:00
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 15-09-2022 11:30
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 16-09-2022 10:30
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 16-09-2022 11:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 16-09-2022 14:00
Ismail Industries Ltd 16-09-2022 11:30
OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 16-09-2022 10:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 16-09-2022 15:00
Pakistan PVC Ltd 16-09-2022 09:30
Gatron (Industries) Ltd 17-09-2022 11:30
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 17-09-2022 15:30
Macter International Ltd 17-09-2022 11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 17-09-2022 11:00
Bolan Castings Ltd 19-09-2022 11:30
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 20-09-2022 10:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2022 11:00
Buxly Paints Ltd 24-09-2022 11:30
Hafiz Ltd 06-10-2022 11:30
=========================================================
