KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 13-09-2022 11:45 Atlas Battery Ltd 13-09-2022 15:00 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation 13-09-2022 12:30 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 13-09-2022 10:30 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 13-09-2022 16:00 Imperial Ltd 13-09-2022 10:00 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 14-09-2022 16:30 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 14-09-2022 16:00 First Al-Noor Modaraba 15-09-2022 15:30 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 15-09-2022 11:00 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 15-09-2022 10:00 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 15-09-2022 14:15 Interloop Ltd 15-09-2022 09:00 OLP Modaraba 15-09-2022 15:00 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 15-09-2022 11:30 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 16-09-2022 10:30 J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 16-09-2022 11:00 Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 16-09-2022 14:00 Ismail Industries Ltd 16-09-2022 11:30 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 16-09-2022 10:00 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 16-09-2022 15:00 Pakistan PVC Ltd 16-09-2022 09:30 Gatron (Industries) Ltd 17-09-2022 11:30 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 17-09-2022 15:30 Macter International Ltd 17-09-2022 11:00 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 17-09-2022 11:00 Bolan Castings Ltd 19-09-2022 11:30 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 20-09-2022 10:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2022 11:00 Buxly Paints Ltd 24-09-2022 11:30 Hafiz Ltd 06-10-2022 11:30 =========================================================

