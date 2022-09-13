AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:12am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Hascol Petroleum Ltd             07-09-2022   13-09-2022   Nil                            13-09-2022
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd          07-09-2022   14-09-2022   NIL                            14-09-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                   12-09-2022   14-09-2022   150%(i)          8-09-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd    12-09-2022   14-09-2022   15%(i)           8-09-2022
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd       09-09-2022   16-09-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk Certificate    07-09-2022   19-09-2022
Javedan Corporation Ltd #        15-09-2022   19-09-2022                                  21-09-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd #              16-09-2022   19-09-2022                                  19-09-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd #            13-09-2022   20-09-2022                                  20-09-2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd             14-09-2022   20-09-2022   300%(F)25%(B)    12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Attock Refinery Ltd              14-09-2022   20-09-2022   100%(F)          12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd           14-09-2022   20-09-2022   500%(F)          12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Lucky Cement Ltd #               14-09-2022   20-09-2022                                  20-09-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd #     14-09-2022   21-09-2022                                  21-09-2022
Askari Life
Assurance Company Ltd.#          16-09-2022   22-09-2022                                  22-09-2022
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd                     16-09-2022   24-09-2022                                  24-09-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Al-Falah Ltd     11-09-2022   25-09-2022
Javedan Corporation Ltd          23-09-2022   25-09-2022   40%(i)           21-09-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd #         19-09-2022   26-09-2022                                  26-09-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd              20-09-2022   26-09-2022   355%(B)          16-09-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                   20-09-2022   26-09-2022   280%(F),15% B    16-09-2022    26-09-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-09-2022   26-09-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd         20-09-2022   27-09-2022   200%(F)          16-09-2022    27-09-2022
First Habib Modaraba #           21-09-2022   27-09-2022                                  27-09-2022
ICI Pakistan Ltd                 21-09-2022   27-09-2022   150%(F)          19-09-2022    27-09-2022
Habib Metro Mod #                21-09-2022   27-09-2022                                  27-09-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd              21-09-2022   28-09-2022   65%(F),15% B     19-09-2022    28-09-2022
Century Paper
& Board Mills Ltd                22-09-2022   28-09-2022   10% B            20-09-2022    28-09-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       22-09-2022   28-09-2022   620%(F)          20-09-2022    28-09-2022
Lucky Cement Ltd                 22-09-2022   28-09-2022   NIL                            28-09-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd *            22-09-2022   28-09-2022   8.8045% R        20-09-2022
Atlas Battery Ltd                15-09-2022   29-09-2022   125%(F)25%(B)    13-09-2022    29-09-2022
International Steels Ltd         21-09-2022   29-09-2022   45(F)            19-09-2022    29-09-2022
Universal Insurance Co #         22-09-2022   29-09-2022                                  29-09-2022
International Industries Ltd     21-09-2022   30-09-2022   60%(F)           19-09-2022    30-09-2022
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd       23-09-2022   30-09-2022   50%(F)20%(B)     21-09-2022    30-09-2022
Worldcall Telecom Ltd            23-09-2022   30-09-2022                                  30-09-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd          24-09-2022   30-09-2022   32.5%(F)         22-09-2022    30-09-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           23-09-2022   01-10-2022   47.50%(F)        21-09-2022    01-10-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           23-09-2022   01-10-2022                                  01-10-2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd        26-09-2022   05-10-2022   NIL                            05-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd               01-10-2022   07-10-2022   40%(F)           29-09-2022    07-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd             04-10-2022   11-10-2022   15%(F)10%(B)     30-09-2022    11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd              05-10-2022   12-10-2022   5%(F)            03-10-2022    12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd        05-10-2022   12-10-2022   30%(F)           03-10-2022    12-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd           06-10-2022   13-10-2022   50%(F)           04-10-2022    13-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                   08-10-2022   15-10-2022   60%(F)           06-10-2022    15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd              09-10-2022   15-10-2022                                  15-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                 11-10-2022   18-10-2022   25%(F)           07-10-2022    18-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd            12-10-2022   19-10-2022   150%(F)          10-10-2022    19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       12-10-2022   19-10-2022   15%(F)           10-10-2022    19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2022   20-10-2022   NIL                            20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd               12-10-2022   20-10-2022   20%(F)           10-10-2022    20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd               14-10-2022   20-10-2022   100%(F)          12-10-2022    20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                         14-10-2022   20-10-2022   50%(F)           12-10-2022    20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd          14-10-2022   20-10-2022   25%B             12-10-2022    20-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd             14-10-2022   21-10-2022   50%(F)           12-10-2022    21-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                  17-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                            24-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                    17-10-2022   24-10-2022   10%(F)           13-10-2022    24-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd                 18-10-2022   25-10-2022   15%(B)           14-10-2022    25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd            19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.               19-10-2022   25-10-2022   10%(F)           15-10-2022    25-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd           18-10-2022   26-10-2022   40%(F)           14-10-2022    26-10-2022
Pakistan State
Oil Company Ltd                  19-10-2022   26-10-2022   100%(F)          17-10-2022    26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2022   26-10-2022   12%(F)           17-10-2022    26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd             20-10-2022   26-10-2022   29.10(ii)        18-10-2022    26-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre
& Rubber Co. Ltd                 20-10-2022   27-10-2022   30%(F)           18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd                      21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   15%(F)           19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                    21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                            27-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba             18-10-2022   28-10-2022   20%(F)           14-10-2022    25-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod                  18-10-2022   28-10-2022   4.5%(F)          14-10-2022    25-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *

Comments

1000 characters

