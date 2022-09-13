KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Hascol Petroleum Ltd 07-09-2022 13-09-2022 Nil 13-09-2022 Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 07-09-2022 14-09-2022 NIL 14-09-2022 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 12-09-2022 14-09-2022 150%(i) 8-09-2022 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 12-09-2022 14-09-2022 15%(i) 8-09-2022 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 09-09-2022 16-09-2022 (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power Company Ltd Sukuk Certificate 07-09-2022 19-09-2022 Javedan Corporation Ltd # 15-09-2022 19-09-2022 21-09-2022 TPL Insurance Ltd # 16-09-2022 19-09-2022 19-09-2022 Gammon Pakistan Ltd # 13-09-2022 20-09-2022 20-09-2022 Attock Petroleum Ltd 14-09-2022 20-09-2022 300%(F)25%(B) 12-09-2022 20-09-2022 Attock Refinery Ltd 14-09-2022 20-09-2022 100%(F) 12-09-2022 20-09-2022 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14-09-2022 20-09-2022 500%(F) 12-09-2022 20-09-2022 Lucky Cement Ltd # 14-09-2022 20-09-2022 20-09-2022 Arif Habib Corporation Ltd # 14-09-2022 21-09-2022 21-09-2022 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd.# 16-09-2022 22-09-2022 22-09-2022 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd 16-09-2022 24-09-2022 24-09-2022 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Al-Falah Ltd 11-09-2022 25-09-2022 Javedan Corporation Ltd 23-09-2022 25-09-2022 40%(i) 21-09-2022 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd # 19-09-2022 26-09-2022 26-09-2022 MetaTech Health Ltd 20-09-2022 26-09-2022 355%(B) 16-09-2022 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 20-09-2022 26-09-2022 280%(F),15% B 16-09-2022 26-09-2022 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-09-2022 26-09-2022 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-09-2022 27-09-2022 200%(F) 16-09-2022 27-09-2022 First Habib Modaraba # 21-09-2022 27-09-2022 27-09-2022 ICI Pakistan Ltd 21-09-2022 27-09-2022 150%(F) 19-09-2022 27-09-2022 Habib Metro Mod # 21-09-2022 27-09-2022 27-09-2022 Pakistan Cables Ltd 21-09-2022 28-09-2022 65%(F),15% B 19-09-2022 28-09-2022 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 10% B 20-09-2022 28-09-2022 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 620%(F) 20-09-2022 28-09-2022 Lucky Cement Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 NIL 28-09-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd * 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 8.8045% R 20-09-2022 Atlas Battery Ltd 15-09-2022 29-09-2022 125%(F)25%(B) 13-09-2022 29-09-2022 International Steels Ltd 21-09-2022 29-09-2022 45(F) 19-09-2022 29-09-2022 Universal Insurance Co # 22-09-2022 29-09-2022 29-09-2022 International Industries Ltd 21-09-2022 30-09-2022 60%(F) 19-09-2022 30-09-2022 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 23-09-2022 30-09-2022 50%(F)20%(B) 21-09-2022 30-09-2022 Worldcall Telecom Ltd 23-09-2022 30-09-2022 30-09-2022 Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-09-2022 30-09-2022 32.5%(F) 22-09-2022 30-09-2022 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 23-09-2022 01-10-2022 47.50%(F) 21-09-2022 01-10-2022 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 23-09-2022 01-10-2022 01-10-2022 The Hub Power Company Ltd 26-09-2022 05-10-2022 NIL 05-10-2022 Bestway Cement Ltd 01-10-2022 07-10-2022 40%(F) 29-09-2022 07-10-2022 Cherat Packaging Ltd 04-10-2022 11-10-2022 15%(F)10%(B) 30-09-2022 11-10-2022 Emco Industries Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 5%(F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 30%(F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 06-10-2022 13-10-2022 50%(F) 04-10-2022 13-10-2022 Arif Habib Ltd 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 60%(F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022 MetaTech Health Ltd 09-10-2022 15-10-2022 15-10-2022 Nishat Power Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 25%(F) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022 National Refinery Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 150%(F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 15%(F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 NIL 20-10-2022 Descon Oxychem Ltd 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 20%(F) 10-10-2022 20-10-2022 National Foods Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 100%(F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 Thal Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 50%(F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 Agriauto Industries Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 25%B 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 Rupali Polyester Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 50%(F) 12-10-2022 21-10-2022 Matco Foods Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS AND INV. LTD. 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10%(F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022 Next Capital Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15%(B) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Panther Tyres Ltd. 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 10%(F) 15-10-2022 25-10-2022 Habib Rice Product Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40%(F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100%(F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12%(F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10(ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30%(F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15%(F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD. 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20%(F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Habib Metro Mod 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5%(F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022