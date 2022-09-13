Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 12, 2022).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 14.87 15.37
2-Week 14.92 15.42
1-Month 15.07 15.57
3-Month 15.78 16.03
6-Month 15.82 16.07
9-Month 15.86 16.36
1-Year 15.88 16.38
==========================
Data source: SBP
