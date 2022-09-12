Sri Lankan shares close at 5-1/2-month high as financials gain

Sri Lankan shares ended up for a fourth straight session on Monday, closing at their highest since late March, helped by gains in financial companies.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.1% at 9,813.18. Last week, the index gained 4.16%.

The chief of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 mln aid package for Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan government plans to borrow $200 million from the Asian Development Bank to fund the implementation of food security and livelihood recovery emergency assistance project, the country’s department of external resources said on Friday.

The nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, as it struggles with soaring inflation, economic contraction and a severe shortage of essential items caused by a record slump in foreign reserves.

Micro lender LOLC Development Finance Plc was the top boost, rising 6%.

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume rose to 216.5 million shares from 173.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 4.79 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.49 million) according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 236.9 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 4.60 billion rupees worth of stocks, data showed.