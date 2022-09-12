AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close at 5-1/2-month high as financials gain

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 05:17pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares ended up for a fourth straight session on Monday, closing at their highest since late March, helped by gains in financial companies.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.1% at 9,813.18. Last week, the index gained 4.16%.

The chief of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 mln aid package for Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan government plans to borrow $200 million from the Asian Development Bank to fund the implementation of food security and livelihood recovery emergency assistance project, the country’s department of external resources said on Friday.

The nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, as it struggles with soaring inflation, economic contraction and a severe shortage of essential items caused by a record slump in foreign reserves.

Sri Lankan shares gain for second straight week as industrials rise

Micro lender LOLC Development Finance Plc was the top boost, rising 6%.

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume rose to 216.5 million shares from 173.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 4.79 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.49 million) according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 236.9 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 4.60 billion rupees worth of stocks, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares close at 5-1/2-month high as financials gain

Seventh successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 229.82 against US dollar

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

Sharjeel criticises PTI, Imran Khan for attempt to jeopardise receipt of flood aid

Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

Digital Flood Dashboard launched to give public confidence in government activities

Fresh rain spell hits Karachi

China’s Xi to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan this week

ECP announces to hold by-polls in one NA, three PA constituencies on Oct 9

Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Read more stories