AGL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
ANL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
AVN 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.55%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
GGL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.19%)
OGDC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.49%)
TREET 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.42%)
UNITY 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
WAVES 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,194 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 15,273 Increased By 56.1 (0.37%)
KSE100 41,902 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.54%)
Sep 12, 2022
South African rand firms as dollar weakens before US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 12:53pm
South Africa’s rand strengthened in early trade on Monday, as the dollar weakened ahead of key US inflation data this week that might give the Federal Reserve room to slow the pace of rate hikes at its Sept. 21 policy meeting.

At 0703 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1700 against the dollar, 0.92% stronger than its previous close. Economists at ETM Analytics said in a note that the dollar/rand has consolidated around the 17.3000 mark overnight, with the market seemingly awaiting fresh directional impetus that may come from tomorrow’s US CPI data.

“Pulling back the lens slightly, there is still plenty of two-way risk in the market, as the USD’s extreme overvaluation is weighed against market risk and uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s policy outlook, Europe’s energy crisis, and China’s economic slowdown,” ETM Analytics said.

South African rand steady ahead of current account data

On the stock market, the Top-40 and the broader all-share rose almost 1% in early trade. The government’s benchmark 2030 bond rose in early deals, with the yield down 7 basis points to 10.235%.

South Africa’s rand

