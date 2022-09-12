AGL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
ANL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
AVN 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
GGL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.19%)
OGDC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.49%)
TREET 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 96.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.53%)
UNITY 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
WAVES 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,274 Increased By 57.8 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,899 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,683 Decreased By -87.1 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares open higher on bank boost

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 12:49pm
Follow us

European shares opened higher on Monday as banks advanced for a third straight session on bets of more big interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, following its first weekly gain in four on Friday.

The banks sector index added 1.1% by 0715 GMT, extending gains since Thursday when the ECB raised its key rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points (bps) and promised further hikes.

Several banks expect another 75 bps rate hike in October.

European stocks clock first weekly rise in four

Investors also followed developments around the looming energy crisis in Europe.

European Union energy ministers on Friday tasked Brussels with drafting proposals within a few days to cap the revenues of non-gas energy producers and help power firms stay afloat.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares open higher on bank boost

Intra-day update: Rupee's fall continues, hovers at 229-230 level

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Read more stories