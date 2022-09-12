AirAsia parent to add three A321 freighters to fleet

AGL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
ANL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
AVN 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
GGL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.19%)
OGDC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.49%)
TREET 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 96.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.53%)
UNITY 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
WAVES 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,274 Increased By 57.8 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,899 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,683 Decreased By -87.1 (-0.55%)
Capital A Bhd, the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, said on Monday its Teleport cargo arm would add three Airbus SE A321 freighters to its fleet starting in the first quarter of 2023.

The freighters would be leased from BBAM Limited Partnership, Capital A said in a statement.

Teleport last year began operating its first freighter, a Boeing Co 737-800 based in Bangkok, as the parent company looked to diversify revenue and take advantage of a boom in e-commerce.

Francis Anthony, head of commercial cargo at Teleport, said the A321s would allow it to serve such key markets as China from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Boeing expects more orders from India as airlines boost capacity

A321 freighters are converted from passenger aircraft into dedicated cargo carriers.

BBAM last year ordered freighter conversions of at least 20 of A320s and A321s through to 2025 in a deal with Elbe Flugzeugwerke, a joint venture between Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd and Airbus.

Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Francis Anthony

