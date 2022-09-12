AGL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
Indian Rupee slips on dollar demand from importers, weak Asian cues

Reuters Published September 12, 2022
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was trading lower versus the US currency on Monday on dollar demand from importers, and in step with other Asian currencies that struggled ahead of US inflation data.

The rupee was quoting at 79.6850 by 0454 GMT, down from 79.58 in the previous session. Over the past one month, the rupee traded in the range of 79.20 to 80.12.

Asian currencies were broadly lower, ahead of Tuesday's US inflation data that would be instrumental in the Federal Reserve's decision on whether to go for an aggressive interest rate hike next week.

India will report data later in the day that is expected to show that consumer prices rose 6.9% last month, according to a poll by Reuters.

Inflation "will take centre stage this week", Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank, said.

Importers are likely hedging near 79.40 level, Sodhani said, while equity inflows could limit the upside on USD/INR to 79.80.

Foreign investors are net buyers of Indian equities this month, although the pace has slowed from August.

India rupee holding ground clouds export appeal

Foreign investors poured about $700 million into Indian equities so far this month, after having bought about $6.5 billion last month.

Indian equities have outperformed their Asian peers thus far this quarter.

The BSE Sensex is up 13.6% in the quarter to date. Earlier in the day, the gauge rose to its highest level in over three weeks.

Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield was hovering near its highest since 2007 on hawkish comments from Fed officials.

Policymakers on Friday advocated for another oversized interest rate increase to tame the runaway inflation.

Rupee forward premiums were little changed with the 1-year implied yield at 2.90%. USD/INR futures open interest was little changed.

