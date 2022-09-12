Intra-day update: Rupee's fall continues, hovers at 229-230 level

Pakistan’s rupee sustained further losses against the US dollar, and was hovering at the 229-230 level in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 12:00pm, the rupee was being quoted at 229.91, a depreciation of Rs1.73 or 0.75% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

The rupee had a woeful previous week, losing value in all five sessions for a cumulative fall of over 4% to close at 228.18 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The depreciation was mainly attributed to expectations that Pakistan’s import bill would increase in the wake of devastating floods that have destroyed a considerable portion of crops, as well as the dollar’s global strength. However, many analysts also believe that other reasons are at play, including speculation and demand for foreign currency in the open market.

“The slip in the currency is being driven by strength in the US dollar and shortage of greenback in the market,” said AKD Securities in a note.

Rising expectations that Pakistan’s import bill would surge even as aid trickles in will likely keep the rupee under pressure.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 108.82, holding close to those levels after falling back from a two-decade peak reached on Wednesday.

It dipped to the lowest since Aug. 30 at 108.35 in the previous session.

Investors are wary ahead of Tuesday’s US CPI report, even as Fed officials continued their hawkish rhetoric on Friday, the final day for such comments before a black-out period leading up to the Federal Open Market Committee’s deliberations.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.

This is an intra-day update