AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.91%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
GGGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GTECH 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.6%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
PAEL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
PRL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
TRG 98.20 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.03%)
UNITY 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 18.3 (0.44%)
BR30 15,366 Increased By 148.9 (0.98%)
KSE100 42,062 Increased By 114.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,747 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ set to end COVID-relief scheme, but no change to loose policy

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 10:17am
Follow us

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan is expected to end as scheduled a pandemic-relief funding scheme this month and discuss adjustments to a policy guidance that flags the COVID-19 pandemic as the top economic risk, three sources familiar with its thinking say.

A final decision will be made at the BOJ’s policy meeting on Sept. 21-22, when the board will scrutinise data to ensure Japan’s persistently high coronavirus cases do not lead to a sharp drop in economic activity, the sources said.

Japan’s economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in April-June, staging a slower-than-expected rebound from a COVID-induced slump as a resurgence in infections, supply constraints and rising raw material costs weigh on consumption and output.

The winding up of the scheme would reflect easing funding strains among small, service-sector firms that were hardest hit by the pandemic, as the lifting of COVID-related curbs including easing border controls help revive consumption. “While some firms remain under stress, corporate funding has generally improved,” said one of the sources.

“Conditions for ending the scheme is falling into place,” another source said. At the policy meeting, the BOJ is widely expected to maintain its interest-rate targets at -0.1% for short-term rates and around 0% for the 10-year government bond yield.

BOJ policymaker vows to keep ultra-low rates, warns of economic risks

The country’s fragile recovery has forced the BOJ to remain an outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening monetary policy to combat surging inflation.

The BOJ has already rolled back most emergency schemes to cushion the immediate hit from the COVID-19 crisis, but kept intact the scheme targeting smaller firms until September.

An end to the scheme would symbolise how the BOJ is shifting away from crisis-mode policies, and turning its attention towards broader risks such as rising input costs and prospects of slowing global growth, analysts say.

With risks to the economy broadening, the BOJ may also change a portion of its policy guidance that pledges to “scrutinise the impact of the pandemic” and “strive to support corporate funding conditions,” the sources said.

But the BOJ is likely to leave unchanged more significant parts of the guidance that promises to ramp up stimulus as needed, and keep interest rates at “current or lower” levels, the sources said.

“The BOJ may see scope to discuss minor tweaks in the guidance,” a third source said. “But the key message likely won’t change, which is the need to keep policy ultra-loose.”

Bank of Japan Covid-19

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ set to end COVID-relief scheme, but no change to loose policy

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

UAE rakes in $5bn as tourists return

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Indian farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess

Read more stories