AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.91%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
GGGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GTECH 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.6%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
PAEL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
PRL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
TRG 98.20 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.03%)
UNITY 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 18.3 (0.44%)
BR30 15,366 Increased By 148.9 (0.98%)
KSE100 42,062 Increased By 114.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,747 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.15%)
Indian shares rise on IT, metals boost; inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 10:04am
BENGALURU: Indian shares were higher in early trade on Monday, as technology and metal stocks advanced, while investors awaited domestic inflation data for cues on the pace of the central bank’s rate hike.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.38% at 17,901.70, as of 0352 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36% to 60,005.65, after hitting a three-week high in the previous session.

Last week, both the indexes rose 1.68% to log their first weekly gain in three.

India’s retail inflation, data due later in the day, likely snapped a three-month downward trend in August as food prices surged, a Reuters poll of economists showed, likely raising the specter of an aggressive rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India.

India shares mark first weekly gain in three, tech stocks rally

Domestic investor sentiment was also lifted by the sliding oil prices.

Oil prices slipped on Monday on the prospect of further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe, and over demand concerns following the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions in China.

India, the world’s third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty IT index and the Nifty Metal index rose 1.26% and 1.04%, respectively.

Indian shares

