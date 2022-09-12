Futures spread down 27bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 27bps to 13.01 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 29.5 percent to 37.77 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 53.55 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 24.3 percent to Rs 1.73 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 2.29 billion.

