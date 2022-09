Asia Cup final: Left with too much for final overs, Pakistan lose wickets in a hurry

Sri Lanka’s middle-order staged a remarkable fight back to help the side post a more-than-competitive total against Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Having been reduced to 58 for five inside 10 overs, Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit a quickfire 71 and Hasaranga de Silva chipped in with 36 runs to help Sri Lanka post 170 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Dropped catches came to haunt Pakistan as at least three chances went begging at the end of the innings.

In reply, Pakistan lost Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman off successive deliveries before Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed steadied the run-chase.

Live Updates

Pakistan innings

Pakistan - 125/9 in 18.2 overs.

WICKET: Madushan gets Naseem. HE departs for 4.

FOUR: Naseem's outside edge goes for a four.

Pakistan - 120/8 in 18 overs.

WICKET: Shadab Khan departs for 8.

Pakistan - 112/7 in 17 overs.

WICKET: Khushdil Shah departs.

Pakistan - 111/6 in 16.3 overs.

WICKET: Asif Ali departs for a duck.

Pakistan - 110/5 in 16.1 overs.

WICKET: Hasaranga gets an important wicket. Rizwan departs for 55.

Pakistan - 110/4 in 16 overs.

SIX: Rizwan brings up his 50 with a six.

Khushdil Shah walks in.

Pakistan - 102/4 in 15.2 overs.

WICKET: Karunaratne gets Nawaz. He departs for 6.

Pakistan - 101/3 in 15 overs.

Pakistan - 97/3 in 14 overs.

Pakistan - 93/3 in 13.2 overs.

WICKET: Madushan removes Iftikhar. He departs for 32.

Pakistan - 91/2 in 13 overs.

Pakistan - 88/2 in 12 overs.

FOUR: Iftikhar hits Hasaranga for a four over his head.

SIX: Iftikhar hits Hasaranga for a six.

Pakistan - 74/2 in 11 overs.

Pakistan - 68/2 in 10 overs.

Pakistan - 63/2 in 9 overs.

Pakistan - 53/2 in 8 overs.

FOUR: Rizwan pulls Karunaratne for a four.

Pakistan - 43/2 in 7 overs.

FOUR: Iftikhar hits Hasaranga for a four.

Pakistan - 37/2 in 6 overs.

Pakistan - 32/2 in 5 overs.

FOUR: Rizwan slaps Madushanka for a four.

Pakistan - 24/2 in 4 overs.

Pakistan - 22/2 in 3.3 overs.

WICKET: Two on two. Madushan removes Fakhar. He departs for a duck.

Pakistan - 22/1 in 3.2 overs.

WICKET: Madushan takes an important wicket. Babar Azam departs for five.

Pakistan - 20/0 in 3 overs.

FOUR: Rizwan drives Madushanka for a four.

Pakistan - 20/0 in 2.3 overs.

Pakistan - 16/0 in 2 overs.

Pakistan - 12/0 in 1 over.

Madushanka bowls 1 no-ball and 8 wides to start proceedings.

Sri Lanka innings

Sri Lanka - 170/6 in 20 overs.

SIX: Rajapaksa hits over Naseem Shah over cover for a six.

FOUR: Rajapaksa ramps Naseem for a four.

Sri Lanka - 160/6 in 19.4 overs.

Sri Lanka - 155/6 in 19 overs.

SIX: A dropped catch costs Pakistan another six.

Rajapaksa brings up a well-deserved 50.

Sri Lanka - 147/6 in 18 overs.

Four: 4 leg byes.

Sri Lanka - 136/6 in 17 overs.

SIX: Another six. Karunaratne joins the party and hits Naseem for another six,

SIX: Rajapaksa deposits Naseem for a six over deep backward square leg.

Sri Lanka - 120/6 in 16 overs.

Sri Lanka - 117/6 in 15 overs.

WICKET: Haris Rauf gets his man. Hasarange departs for 36.

FOUR: Two back-to-back boundaries for Hasaranga.

FOUR: Hasaranga thumps Rauf for a four.

Sri Lanka - 106/5 in 14 overs.

Sri Lanka - 104/5 in 13.2 overs

FOUR: Rajapaksa hits Shadab over his head for a four.

100 up for Sri Lanka in 13.1 overs.

Sri Lanka - 99/5 in 13 overs.

SIX: Hasaranga cuts Hasnain for a maximum.

Sri Lanka - 90/5 in 12.3 overs.

Four: Hasaranga drives Hasnain for a four.

Sri Lanka - 85/5 in 12 overs.

Four: Rajapaksa late-cuts Iftikhar for a four.

Sri Lanka - 77/5 in 11 overs.

Four: Hasaranga cuts Shadab for a boundary.

Four: Rajapaksa hits Shadab over cover for a boundary.

Sri Lanka - 67/5 in 10 overs.

Sri Lanka - 62/5 in 9 overs

Four: Hasaranga opens his account with a boundary.

Sri Lanka - 58/5 in 8.5 overs

WICKET: Shadab bowls Shanaka. He departs for just 2 runs.

Sri Lanka - 55/4 in 8 overs.

WICKET: de Silva was caught and bowled by Iftikhar Ahmed.

50 up for Sri Lanka in 7.2 overs

Four: Iftikhar's off-spin takes Rajapaksa's outside edge, but runs away for a boundary.

Sri Lanka - 47/3 in 7 overs.

Sri Lanka - 42/3 in 6 overs.

Four: Rajapaksa opens the account with a boundary.

Sri Lanka - 36/3 in 5.1 overs

WICKET: Haris Rauf hits the timber. Gunathilaka goes for a duck.

Sri Lanka - 36/2 in 5 overs.

Four: de Silva drives Hasnain for another four.

Sri Lanka - 28/2 in 4 overs.

Four: de Silva comes out of the shell with a boundary.

Sri Lanka - 23/2 in 3.2 overs.

WICKET: Haris Rauf gets in-form Nissanka. He departs for 8.

Sri Lanka - 23/1 in 3 overs

Four: Nissanka drives Naseem for four.

Sri Lanka - 16/1 in 2 overs

Expensive over for Pakistan. Hasnain concedes 12 runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva scores two boundaries off Hasnain.

Sri Lanka - 4/1 in 1 over.

Sri Lanka - 2/1 in 0.3 overs.

WICKET: Naseem Shah sends Kusal Mendis for a first-ball duck.

TOSS: Pakistan win the toss and decide to bowl first.

India and Afghanistan were knocked in the Super Four round, while Hong Kong and Bangladesh failed to advance from their respective groups.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both facing economic calamities at home, have outshone the competition and even had a dress rehearsal for their final battle on Friday. Sri Lanka outclassed Pakistan in their last Super Four round match, gaining a slight psychological edge. They bowled out Pakistan for just 121 runs and then chased down the target comfortably in 17 overs with 5 wickets to spare.

Team updates

Sri Lanka are unchanged in the final game.

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final against Pakistan

Pakistan have made two changes for the final with Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, both rested for the last game, returning to the side in place of Hasan Ali and Usman Qadir.

Teams

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: 1 Kusal Mendis (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Danushka Gunathilaka, 5 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Pramod Madushan, 11 Dilshan Madushanka