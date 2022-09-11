AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Sports

New Zealand win toss, bowl in Finch’s farewell ODI

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2022 10:53am
Follow us

CAIRNS: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final one-day international against Australia on Sunday, which will be the last for retiring Australian skipper Aaron Finch.

The home side have already claimed the Chappell-Hadlee series after winning the opener on Tuesday by two wickets before a 113-run thrashing of the Black Caps two days later.

New Zealand made three changes with Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson in for Matt Henry, Martin Guptill and Michael Bracewell.

“I think there’s something in it,” Williamson said of the wicket. “It’s all about putting in an improved performance today.”

The game will be the 146th and last ODI for Finch, who announced his retirement from the 50-over format on Saturday after a horror run with the bat.

Australia’s Stoinis, Warner out of 3rd New Zealand ODI

With the series wrapped up, Australia rested opener David Warner with Josh Inglis replacing him. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has a side strain with Cameron Green returning to take his place.

“I probably would have bowled if I’d won the toss,” said Finch.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

